MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Those umbrellas will get quite the workout this week. Rain chances remain sky-high over the next few days.

A plume of tropical moisture has settled over the Gulf Coast. Several cluster of storms over the next few days will lead to a localized flood threat. Isolated downpours will remain possible through the evening with fewer storms overnight. Most of the region will remain cloudy. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s.

Morning showers and storms will be possible Tuesday with the bulk of the rain coming around midday and into the early afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but slower-moving downpours will present a flood threat. Highs will remain much cooler than normal only reaching the middle 80s. This unsettled weather continues through Thursday.

Although rain chances will drop late in the week and into the weekend, the overall patter will remain quite active. We will maintain a chance of rain every day.