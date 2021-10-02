Wet weekend continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

We are looking at our next system developing back off to the west. This flow is ushering moisture into our area which has increased our rain chances. We have seen scattered showers and storms throughout the day today, mostly firing up this afternoon.

Rain chances will dwindle overnight, but it does not go to zero. Temperatures out there right now are near 80 degrees and those will drop to near 70 overnight.

Looking ahead to your Sunday, most look to get a brief break of the rain in the morning, but rain chances really ramp up in the afternoon. Grab that rain gear, it looks to be a wet go of things through Tuesday when drier air moves in.

In the tropics, Sam and Victor are both weakening in the Atlantic. Sam will gradually continue to weaken in the coming days while Victor looks to fizzle out sooner rather than later. After we name Wanda we move to our supplemental list of names. Your 7 day forecast shows elevated rain chances through midweek before drier air moves in. Highs stick in the 80’s with lows in the 60s.