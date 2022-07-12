Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We are in for a wet week ahead thanks to an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

Starting out this morning, most of the News 5 area is relatively quiet with some offshore showers and storms. Temps are in the 70’s for most.

Throughout the day, scattered showers and storms will return this afternoon. Similar to yesterday, some could be strong with lightning, thunder, and gusty winds. Highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 80’s thanks to higher rain chances.

As for the tropics……There is an area of low pressure that is hanging out in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it has a LOW CHANCE of developing into a tropical depression or storm this week. Whether is develops or not, our impact remain similar. Heavy rain causing the potential for flooding (total values up to possibly a foot of rain near the coast from now through the weekend), a high risk for rip currents, and strong storms will gusty winds.

Rain chances stay between 60% and 70% this week with daytime high temps in the mid-to-upper 80’s with lows in the 70’s.