Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Get set for an unsettled week ahead as a tropical disturbance in the Northern Gulf of Mexico keeps our rain chances elevated going forward.

Scattered storms will continue into the early evening favoring areas east of I-65. Storms will wind down after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain through the night with temperatures bottoming out in the lower and middle 70s.

An area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf of Mexico will be the main driver of our weather the rest of the week. Moisture levels will remain quite high leading to a solid chance for daily showers and storms. Morning rain will begin near the coast with afternoon rain moving inland. Locally heavy downpours will be possible over the next few days. Highs will only reach the middle 80s with more cloud cover expected.

Rain chances will remain in the 60-70% range through the rest of the week with temperatures remaining below average in the afternoons. Long range rain chances remain uncertain. It all depends on the eventual track of this gulf low.

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Some gradual development of this system is possible if the low can remain offshore as is meanders near the Northern Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, moisture levels will remain quite high across the region. This will lead to a high chance of scattered showers and storms. Some parts of the Gulf Coast, especially along the immediate coast, could pick up 6-12” of rain through the end of the week and the weekend.