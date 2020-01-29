Wet Wednesday Morning Before Drying Out Later Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, we’re halfway through the work-week. Today’s headlines include a soggy morning, a cool afternoon with clearing, and brighter weather tomorrow.

As you head out the door, reach for the rain gear and an extra layer. The day begins with rain and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain chances will remain highest from 6am to noon Wednesday. As we head into the afternoon hours, the weather system will quickly move east. Expect isolated showers and some cool winds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will hover in the middle 50s for most of the afternoon with a steady northeast breeze around 10 mph. A few near the coast may reach 60, but that’s the exception, not the rule.

The region will dry out for Thursday with seasonable temperatures. Lows will fall into the 40s with highs in the lower 60s. Another quick-moving system will bring more rain for Friday. Good news, high pressure will build in for the weekend. Temperatures should warm back into the middle 60s by Sunday. Then into next week before our next front arrives, we may reach 70 on Tuesday.