Wet Weather Pattern Continues While Keeping an Eye on the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning everyone. Today’s headlines include active tropics, high rain chances, and higher heat later.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time on your commute and keep the umbrella handy. An area of disturbed weather across the Central Gulf has a low chance of developing into something tropical as it moves east across the Panhandle today and a medium chance later this week as it moves towards the Atlantic. This isn’t something for us to worry about, but this will lead to high rain chances early this week. For today and tomorrow rain chances both days will be at least 70% with times of downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Highs will reach the upper 80s with heat index values near 100 for those that are dry.

By mid-week rain chances will begin to return to more typical summer levels, however, the heat will begin to build. By the upcoming weekend, the rain chance each day will be 30% and highs may reach the middle 90s!

Elsewhere in the tropics, Edouard is quickly moving away from the US. It is not a threat. There is a second disturbance in the Central Atlantic. This has a low chance of developing. This currently does not pose a threat and there is plenty of time to keep an eye on it.