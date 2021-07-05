Wet Weather Pattern Continues; Tracking Elsa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good Monday morning! Continue to keep that umbrella handy. Today begins with passing showers and a few rumbles, mainly near the coast. Showers and storms will spread inland as the day goes on with a few downpours. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s. In between the storms, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and it will feel steamy.

Thanks to a cold front that is forecast to stall over our area, rain chances stick around between 50-60% for the week with highs in the 80’s.

We continue to track Elsa in the tropics. The forecast path has been pretty consistent for the past several days with Elsa passing well east of the News 5 area. We will continue to track closely, but it looks like our neighborhood will likely be on the west, or dry side, of the storm. There will be some indirect impacts, mainly in the form of surf. There will be a high risk for rip currents, especially mid-week and the surf is expected to increase.