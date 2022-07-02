MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Widely scattered storms are expected to continue over the next few days along the Gulf Coast.

We had a good coverage of showers and storms throughout the day today. Most of those storms have moved northward and will be outside of the viewing area by the later evening hours. Some stratiform precipitation will bring some rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening, but we will clear up as the night progresses. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low- to mid-70’s with cloud cover lingering into tomorrow ahead of some more scattered storms tomorrow. Highs will not get too hot tomorrow because of those storms with most places staying in the upper-80’s, but other places may touch 90 degrees or above if they manage to stay dry. There is a 50 percent chance of rain tomorrow, and this will come in the form of showers and storms that will scatter across the viewing area in the afternoon.

The wet pattern is expected to continue into the start of next week. Plumes of moisture will move into the region over the next few days, so this will add to the likelihood for rainfall that we normally see at this time of the year. Rain chances stay at 50 percent through Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, and then they begin to slowly drop off by the end of the work week with temperatures slowly warming into the mid-90’s. Temperatures will cool a bit by the weekend as a jump in the rain chances is expected.

We are currently tracking two systems in the Atlantic Basin. The third system that we were monitoring over the past several days, Bonnie, has now made its way into the Pacific Ocean. Tropical Storm Colin is making its way up the coastline of North and South Carolina where it is bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but this system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast. Another development is in the Caribbean, but it has a 10 percent chance of formation and is moving into conditions that are not favorable for tropical development.