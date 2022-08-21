MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a good coverage of showers and storms this evening, and more rain is expected throughout the next week.

Tonight, as storms wind down, temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will gradually increase to 70 percent by the afternoon with widespread shower and storm activity expected tomorrow. Temperatures will be cooler due to this rain, so most places will only reach into the mid-80’s.

We will stay cooler through midweek with elevated rain chances lasting through Wednesday. Even with slightly lower rain chances by the end of the week, scattered storms will still be possible each day, so you will want to keep an umbrella or a rain jacket handy.

We are still tracking that tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. It still has a low chance of development over the next 5 days, but it will be something to watch heading into the next several days.