Wet weather arrives tonight and sticks around through Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have moved in and they are here to stay. Get those umbrellas ready and keep them handy. Rain chances are rising.

We have now entered an unsettled stretch of weather as we wrap up the work week. A stationary front situated over the Gulf Coast will be a focus for rainy weather tonight through Friday. A few showers will be possible early in the evening, but the rain chances will ramp up after 9 pm. A batch of steady rain will to our west and move through. Some areas could pick up 1-2” of rain through midday Friday, but no significant flooding is expected. Overnight temperatures will hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Your Friday will start off gloomy and wet. Rain chances will slowly wind down into the afternoon with skies remaining cloudy. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s for most of the region. The frontal boundary will slip south into the northern Gulf.

Rain chances Saturday will run lower and favor areas along and south of I-10. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with only a few breaks of sun. Another cold front will arrive Monday bringing an increase in rain chances. Instability will run higher meaning a few storms will be possible. This unsettled pattern will likely break one week from today.