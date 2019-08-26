Wet today, watching Tropical Storm Dorian

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday!

Today will be a wet one for most with rain coverage at around 90%. This rain is originating from an area south of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico that we have been watching for a couple of days. This started to move inland last night and will continue to throughout the day today. This also brings more moisture to our area, allowing for more pop up showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely, but in August, we could have a pop up thunderstorm that is strong or briefly severe. Flooding is the major concern today, so if you see a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown! Because of the rain coverage, highs will be in the 80s today.

Tomorrow is a little less rain coverage at 60%, and highs go back to normal near 90°.

Later on this week, there is a “cold” front forecasted to pass our area. The temperature will not drop dramatically, but it will feel cooler because it will knock down the humidity. This will dry us out Thursday and Friday.

Labor day weekend looks like typical summertime with highs near 90° and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/tropical-storm-dorian-forms-in-tropical-atlantic-still-watching-other-areas/