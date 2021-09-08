Wet today, drier air and sunshine ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are tracking a disorganized area of showers and storms in the Gulf that now has a medium (50% chance) for tropical development. This means that we could see a brief tropical (or subtropical) depression or storm form as the system tracks northeast. Since this will pass to our south, the bulk of the main impacts, including flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and gusty winds will stay east of our area, but we are expecting tons of rain today. This morning we are already seeing scattered showers and storms mainly east of I-65. These will increase in coverage throughout the day, but stay concentrated east of Mobile Bay. Grab that rain gear as you head out the door! Temperatures are starting in the 70’s and 80’s this morning with sky high humidity.

The rain will linger, especially in NW FL, through this evening. A cold front will pass our area tonight bringing much drier and slightly cooler air Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 80’s, but dewpoints (which are currently in the mid-to-upper 70’s) will drop to the 50’s and 60’s. This means MUCH lower humidity and LOTS of sunshine!

Moving into next week, we bring in small rain chances Monday and Tuesday as the moisture and humidity returns. Enjoy the drier and sunny weekend!