Wet start to work week, still active tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Today will be much like yesterday with rain chances being between 40% and 50% depending on where you are in the area. Highs will top out near 90° which is the average for this time of year.

Tonight, we are expecting a surge of moisture from rain off of the Louisiana coast that will increase our rain chances through the night (concentrated in the western part of our area) and into tomorrow (for our whole area). As 1-1.5 inches of rain are expected tonight in certain areas, we need to be prepared for some localized flooding tonight and into tomorrow.

Next week, you can expect a soggy pattern for the start of your work week due to the tropical moisture brought in by the system we were watching along the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coasts (no direct tropical impacts or tropical development expected). By the end of your work week, we will dry out due to a potential cold front that is forecasted to pass our area.

