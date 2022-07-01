Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with some coastal showers and storms yet again this morning that will continue to spread inland today. Temps are starting in the 70’s for most with muggy conditions.

Throughout the morning, rain will continue to work its way inland from the coast with gusty winds, frequent lightning, thunder, heavy rain and possible flooding. Temps will be below average thanks to more rain this afternoon in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Rain chances stay elevated at around 60% through this weekend, falling to 50% Monday for the 4th of July. It won’t be a complete washout, but be sure you have backup plans inside for your outdoor plans just in case! Temps stay close to average for this time of year in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics we are still tracking 3 areas….None are imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/3I6KrBk