Wet night and Wednesday morning ahead, Colder air for the back half of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cool day for the Gulf Coast. Rain is slated to move through tonight followed by another blast of cold air.

Clouds will continue to increase through the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. The Gulf Coast will likely remain dry through midnight. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to around 50. Temps will begin rising as a southerly breeze develops. Rain will begin moving in after midnight. An isolated storm is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will rise to near 60. The highest rain chances will come from 3 AM to 8 AM.

Rain will continue racing east Wednesday morning. Winds will shift out of the northwest as the cold front passes. It will stay breezy with skies beginning to clear by the afternoon. Colder air will begin settling in. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s for most of the afternoon and quickly fall into the 40s after sunset. Some chilly mornings lie ahead. The Gulf Coast will wake up to lower 30s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will o0nly reach the 50s despite plenty of sunshine.

Another cold front will slide through the region Sunday bringing some showers. This will be followed by another drop in temperatures.