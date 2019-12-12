Wet night and end to the work week, sunshine returns this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will keep rain chances high for the Gulf Coast overnight tonight and into Friday.

Skies will remain cloudy overnight with a steady east wind. Showers and a few isolated storms will roll in off the Gulf of Mexico. The heaviest rain will slide through after midnight and continue through sunrise Friday. Temperatures will hover in the 50s.

Pockets of heavy rain will continue during the morning hours, but the rain will tend to taper off the later we go into the day. By the afternoon, there will be some peeks of sunshine as drier air begins to move in. Highs will reach the middle 60s. Some parts of the Gulf Coast could pick up over an inch of rain Thursday night through the end of day Friday.

High pressure and much quieter weather pattern will arrive in time for the weekend. Morning lows will reach the 40s to around 50 with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will stay partly cloudy. Another cold front will arrive early next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Monday and Tuesday. A much colder air mass will move in for the middle of next week.