Wet evening ahead with drier air for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has come to an end, but showers will stick around through the rest of the evening.

The first of two cold fronts continue moving east through the evening. Scattered rain will stick around so keep an umbrella around if you plan on heading out this evening. Temperatures will hover in the 50s under a cloudy sky. The second cold front will pass through the region Saturday morning.

Some early-morning showers will be possible as will kick off the first weekend of 2020. Skies will clear out quickly as the second cold front sweeps through the Gulf Coast. Expect sunshine through most of Saturday with gusty winds out of the northwest. Afternoon temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Break out the jackets for Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s.

The Gulf Coast will stay dry as we kickoff next week. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 60s. A weak cold front will bring a few showers Tuesday and a brief cool down Wednesday.