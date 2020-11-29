WEATHER AWARE: Widespread rain, a few strong storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are seeing widespread showers across our region today with a low risk for severe weather. Today we will be WEATHER AWARE throughout the remainder of the day. The front will begin lifting north Sunday morning as a warm front. Rain will be ongoing around daybreak and will continue through the day. There will be periods of heavy rain producing an isolated flood threat.

As the warm front lifts north and a cold front moves in from the west, some instability will develop leading to the chance for a few strong to severe storms. The best chance for severe storms will be along the coast and general south of I-65. The main hazards will be damaging winds and a brief tornado. This threat for severe storms will continue through the afternoon hours and will end by 7 PM.

The passage of the front will bring in a much colder air mass. Monday will be chilly with clearing skies, gusty northwest winds, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Morning low temperatures are likely to hover around freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highs will only rebound into the 50s. Another weather system will bring a round of showers to the region Thursday and Friday followed by another push of cool air.