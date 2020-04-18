WEATHER AWARE: Upgraded to a Moderate Risk for severe weather for northern counties, Likely to see severe weather tomorrow

Mobile Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE tomorrow as a frontal boundary will be moving through our region today into Sunday Evening.

Our Northern communities has increased to a MODERATE (level 4/5) risk for severe weather. It is likely to see severe weather with the possibility of seeing damaging winds, strong tornadoes and hail. For the rest of our area an Enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather means we could see numerous severe thunderstorms across our region.

For today, we have already seen most of the rain this morning. We are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. We are watching two waves of thunderstorms and possible severe weather Sunday morning and evening.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather until 8am tomorrow morning. The threat for severe weather is low but a few thunderstorms could become strong. The main threat is damaging wind.

The frontal boundary will stall out by the coast this evening and then lift northward as a warm front. This will keep our atmosphere unstable and provide lifting in our atmosphere. The first wave of storms will be Sunday morning from 3am-11am. It will be breezy as well with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow we are under a Flash Flood Watch for Conecuh, Monroe and Clarke county until Monday morning. A few thunderstorms can bring heavy rainfall at a fast rate that could cause localized flooding.

Sunday afternoon there may be a few isolated showers across our region but the main wave of storms with the highest threat for severe weather this weekend will begin Sunday at 3pm until early Monday morning.