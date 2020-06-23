WEATHER AWARE: Tracking strong thunderstorms moving across the Gulf Coast

Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are going to be weather aware today as the deep layer of moisture persists across our region. We are tracking numerous thunderstorms across our region this afternoon.

A few thunderstorms could become strong. Throughout the day there will be periods of sunshine which will contribute to firing up a few strong thunderstorms. Some of these storms have the capability of producing heavy rainfall with frequent lightning.

Tomorrow will be similar with an increased amount of rainfall at 80%. Tomorrow the storms will become more numerous with cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Heading towards the end of the week the severity of the storms will dissipate with less moisture and lifting in our environment. The temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a stray shower that’s possible.