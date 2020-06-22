WEATHER AWARE: Tracking numerous thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking numerous thunderstorms that are trailing across our area. A few thunderstorms could become strong with the potential of producing damaging winds.

We have a deep layer of moisture hovering over the Gulf with increased chances for rain. We are weather aware today with a marginal risk for severe weather across our region. The main threat we are focusing on is damaging straight line winds.

Throughout the afternoon there is a 60% chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm. The rain chances decrease to around 10% throughout the evening hours and overnight. Tomorrow we are increasing the rain chances to 60% with a similar set-up with thunderstorms.

The tropics for the most part are quiet with only one disturbance off the Mid-Atlantic U.S. coastline. There is no threat to us and over the next week Saharan Dust will suppress tropical cyclonic development over the Atlantic and Gulf.