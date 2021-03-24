WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Outbreak Likely for Parts of the Southeast Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the second time in eight days, a HIGH RISK area has been outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. A tornado outbreak is possible over Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama Thursday.

Today is a WEATHER AWARE day for the Gulf Coast. There will likely be another significant outbreak of severe weather across Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama. For our neighborhood, ingredients will be in place for severe storms, but there is a question as to how far south those storms will develop. Right now, the most favored areas for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening will be west of I-65. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. As the line moves into the region tonight night, the storms will be weakening.

Outside of any storms, it’s going to be a warm and windy day. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80. A wind advisory is in effect as we could see frequent gusts between 30-40 mph. A Coastal Flood and High Surf Advisory are both in effect at the coast.

Isolated showers will linger into Friday as the front stalls out in our area. Temperatures will warm into the weekend. Highs will each the lower 80s. A few more storms will be possible Sunday.