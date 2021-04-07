WEATHER AWARE Tonight through Thursday morning, Stormy days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A more active weather stretch lies ahead for the Gulf Coast with daily chance for showers and storms. There will be a chance of strong and severe storms tonight through midday Thursday.

Extra clouds and south winds will continue through the evening. Temperatures will remain elevated as humidity continues to increase. Expect temperatures through midnight to hover in the middle and upper 60s.

The Gulf Coast will be WEATHER AWARE early Thursday morning through midday. A line of storms will move in from the west entering the region by 3-4 am. Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible with damaging winds, small hail, and possibly a brief tornado. Storm chances will remain high through noon. Expect some clearing through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The weather pattern will stay quite active. Isolated severe storms will be possible again Friday night into Saturday. Several inches of rain will be possible, especially Saturday. Drier air will move in for Sunday, but don’t put away the umbrellas. Rain and storm chances will rise again early next week.