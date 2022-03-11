MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE on the Gulf Coast this evening with the threat of strong and severe storms. This will be followed by a weekend freeze.

A cold front sitting to our west will march across the Gulf Coast his evening through 2 AM. During that time, storms are likely to develop. These storms will carry the risk of damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts.

The front should clear the region by 2 AM. Behind it, a rush of cold air from the north. Winds will pick up to 15-25 mph as the cold air mass settles in. Much of the Gulf Coast will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Wind chills will range from 18-32°

Winter is back for the weekend! Skies will quickly become sunny Saturday. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect with frequent gusts to 30-35 mph. A GALE WARNING is in effect for Gulf Coast waters with gusts near 45 knots. Highs will struggle to get to 50.

Winds will relax Saturday night setting the stage for a substantial freeze. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Gulf Coast. Morning lows Sunday will range from the lower 20s inland to near freezing at the coast. You will want to take precautions Saturday night and cover cold-sensitive plants and shrubs.

We are tracking another risk for strong and severe storms next Tuesday.