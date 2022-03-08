MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will need to remain WEATHER AWARE tonight. Strong and severe storms appear possible as we move past midnight through sunrise Wednesday.

We anticipate a few spotty showers through Tuesday evening. A warm front will begin lifting north out of the Gulf of Mexico after sunset. This will allow warm, moist air to surge north setting the stage for storms. Temperatures will hover in the middle and upper 60s.

Starting around midnight, storms are expected to develop over south Mississippi and over the Gulf of Mexico. As the storms enter the WKRG viewing area, they will encounter an environment with strong wind shear and some instability. Storms will move from west to east through the pre-dawn hours. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, some hail, and isolated tornadoes. The highest chance will focus along I-10 and closer to the coast. It is possible for storms to reach as far inland at Highway 84. The severe weather threat should end by 8 AM.

We expect a break in the rain around midday, but more rain will come during the late afternoon and evening. Some flooding will be possible. Rain chances will drop for Thursday but rise again Friday night as a stronger cold front pushed through the region.

A quick blast of cold air is coming for the weekend. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s Saturday with strong, gusty winds. A freeze appears possible Sunday morning. Farmers should pay attention.