WEATHER AWARE Tomorrow; Downright Muggy Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include coastal dense fog in the morning, very warm temperatures that could get close to records, and thunderstorms tomorrow.

A cold front to our north continues to keep moisture locked in place across the southeast. The front will slip into our northern counties Tuesday. Skies will stay cloudy with some spotty showers. The rain chances will rise a bit as the front moves in. A strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in our most inland communities and there’s a small risk a storm could become severe. For most of the area, any rain would be a quick passing shower today

Temperatures start warm and end even warmer. We will warm into the middle and even upper 70s in spots out ahead of the front. A chance of showers will continue into the evening as the front stalls.

The Gulf Coast will need to be WEATHER AWARE late Wednesday. The cold front will approach overnight. Ahead of the front Wednesday, scattered storms will be likely with a line of storms approaching after sunset. Some damaging winds will be possible with some of the strongest storms. Rain will continue into Thursday as the cold front continues to move east. Drier and cooler air will arrive Friday. Friday and Saturday will bring us a break in the rain with seasonable temperatures, but rain chances and 70s return by the end of the weekend into next week.