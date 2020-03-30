Weather Aware Tomorrow after Mostly Quiet Weather Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, hopefully, you had a good weekend. Today’s headlines include a quiet and warm day today, thunderstorms tomorrow, and a pattern change for the middle and second half of the week.

Today begins quiet and cool. There may be some light fog, but fog won’t be a big issue this morning. Temperatures will warm quickly. Daytime highs will reach the lower and middle 80s under a partly sunny sky. Expect a dry sky during most of the daytime with rain chances increasing past sundown.

A low pressure and cold front will track across the Gulf of Mexico tonight into tomorrow. Ahead of the front, there will be showers and thunderstorms. There’s also a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow morning into the early half of the afternoon. A slight risk is level 2 of 5. While severe weather isn’t likely, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

The main threat with storms tomorrow will be ones capable of damaging straight-line winds and small hail, however, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Have a way to be weather aware just in case by having more than one way to receive warnings. The chance for rain tomorrow is 70% with highs in the lower 80s.

After the front moves through, we’ll be going through somewhat of a pattern change. For the second half of the week we’ll get highs in the 70s and mornings in the 50s. These temperatures will be the closest we’ve been to seasonable averages in a while. The chance for rain will also be low.