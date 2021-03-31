Weather Aware Today; Turning Much Cooler to End Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Today is a WEATHER AWARE DAY. Thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon and will move through into the early evening. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible capable of damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Timing for storms will be from 1 PM- 9 PM as they move from northwest to the southeast.

The morning today begins warm with temperatures near 70 and areas of patchy fog. By the afternoon it will be warm and windy with highs in the low 80s.

After the line of storms moves through it will turn chilly quickly as winds pick up out of the north. A wind advisory will go into effect. Tonight will see lows in the low to mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s. Skies will clear in the overnight.

Tomorrow will be a cool and windy day. Daytime highs look to only reach the upper 50s and low 60s as a strong north wind persists. It will turn even colder tomorrow night with lows in the mid 30s, but inland areas could see a light freeze.

Good Friday will be cool as well with low 60s, but winds will be lighter, and like tomorrow we get sunshine. The Easter weekend begins in the upper 30s Saturday morning, but then we’ll be in the upper 60s in the afternoon and by Easter Sunday it will be low to mid-70s. Both days will be sunny!

Seasonal weather will begin next week with a slight rain chance by Tuesday.