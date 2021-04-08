Weather Aware Today, Tonight, and Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a NEWS 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY.

During the day today we’ll see scattered thunderstorms. A few of those thunderstorms could become strong and potentially severe capable of strong wind gusts and possibly some hail. Otherwise, it’s going to be a warm and muggy day. We start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with some areas of patchy fog to go along with the scattered storms. By the afternoon it’s highs near 80 under a mostly cloudy sky.

As we move into tonight another round of storms will begin to approach from the west. This round of storms will come in a line that will arrive late tonight through tomorrow morning. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern, but hail and tornadoes will also be possible. Timing on this line looks to just after midnight in our northwestern communities and may move out shortly after midday tomorrow.

Over the next 36 hours make sure you are aware of the weather and have more than one way to get notifications just in case.

Past midday on Saturday we could continue to see lingering showers, but the weather will get progressively better. Sunday and Monday look mostly dry, but scattered storms return to the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the beach, there is a HIGH RISK for rip currents in effect through at least the weekend.