Weather Aware Today; Much Cooler by Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be our last muggy and warm day for a while as a cold front will be moving in later today. Ahead of this front, we could start to see showers and storms pop up around lunchtime before a line of storms moves through along the cold front this afternoon. By the evening rain chances will begin to go down, but some lingering moisture may lead to spotty showers through the overnight.

Most of our area is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be gusty winds, but that threat remains low and limited. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Tomorrow will be a much cooler day. We’ll begin the day in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The day begins cloudy with a few stray showers, but sunshine should begin to break through as the day goes on. Highs will only manage the low and mid-70s!

Wednesday will start a string of days with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Thursday we will have another dry cold front that will keep this nice weather around through next weekend.

In the tropics, we are watching a broad area of low pressure that could form over the next few days in the Caribbean. Some slow development is possible late this week, but the chances are very low, both within 2 and 5 days, that this will become a tropical depression or storm. As of right now, this does not pose a threat, but we’ll keep you posted.