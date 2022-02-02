MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern is looking quite active with high rain chances and the threat for severe storms.

A batch of rain will continue to move northeast through the evening. Skies will remain cloudy, and winds will stay steady out of the southeast. Temperatures will stay quite warm through the evening thanks to the wind and increasing moisture. Lows will hold in the lower 60s. Spotty showers will be possible overnight, but overall rainfall amounts are looking low.

Thursday is a WEATHER AWARE DAY for the Gulf Coast. A cold front will slowly move east. Showers will be spotty for the first half of the day. After 2 PM, the threat of thunderstorms will climb. A broken line of storms will enter the Gulf Coast bringing a threat of damaging winds and a brief tornado. This severe weather window will continue through 9 and 10 pm. Heavy downpours could also lead to a threat for flash flooding.

The severe threat will end as cooler air moves in behind the front Thursday night into Friday. Rain will continue through the first half of Friday. Temperatures will likely fall Friday with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Rain chances will drop and cooler air will continue into the weekend.