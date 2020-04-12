WEATHER AWARE: Thunderstorm chances rising this afternoon, severe weather likely this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Easter Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE today as a strong system is moving across the Southeast with the right ingredients in our atmosphere.

The Moderate risk for severe weather has extended southward. It is likely to see severe weather Northwest of I-65. A few super cells may develop over the region. It is likely to see severe weather in our NW communities under a Moderate risk (level 4/5). If a severe thunderstorm is formed in that region, it has the capability of producing a strong tornado, damaging wind.

It is becoming more likely to see thunderstorms fire up as we head into the afternoon. There is a significant amount of moisture drifting from the Gulf with temperatures on the rise heading into the afternoon.

A warm front is lifting northward and will provide lifting into our environment. A key factor into increasing the instability is the high temperatures this afternoon that could give fuel to the storms. Our temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s.

The upper level jet is dipping down into the southeast giving us strong winds at our mid and upper levels. At the same time a surface low pressure system is moving across Oklahoma into Tennessee.

On Monday things will start to clear out and cool down! After that system passes our temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s.