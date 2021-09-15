WEATHER AWARE: Threat of flooding and tornadoes through the day from Nicholas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE today for the Gulf Coast. Moisture from what remains of Nicholas will bring periods of heavy rain, especially for the first half of the day.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect with the anticipation of 3-6” of rain falling over the next two days. There will also be a small risk for a brief tornado. This threat will hold for our coastal counties. Showers and storms will become more scattered through the afternoon. Flooding will be a concern as we head towards the end of this week. Highs will stay well below average topping off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather for most of our region with the threat of a brief tornado.

Rain chances will remain elevated through the rest of the week as the region remains in a firehose of tropical moisture. Heavy, but scattered tropical downpours will be likely through Friday. The rain chances will slowly ease down through the weekend and into early next week.