WEATHER AWARE: Threat of Flash Flooding and tornadoes continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Today is a News 5 Weather Aware Day. Heavy rain in bands from what is now Tropical Depression Ida will bring the possibility of flash flooding and isolated tornadoes this morning. Rain and thunderstorms will taper this afternoon, with drier air on the way later this week.



Over the past 48 hours we’ve seen approximately over 14 inches of rain accumulate in some areas. More rain is expected throughout the morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a 60% chance of rain. Tomorrow we might see a lingering rain band but its expected to be weaker in nature.

On Thursday we have no chance of rain with highs in the low 90s. We will end this week with dry, beautiful weather by Thursday!