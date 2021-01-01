Weather Aware this Morning, clearing this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have seen numerous showers and thunderstorms across our region overnight. The threat for severe weather has lowered and now we are just watching possible spin up waterspouts off the coast of Florida.

The cold front is moving through our region and will be drifting towards our east throughout the early morning hours. Rain chances will remain around 70% until the front exits our region around 10 am. That is when the threat of severe weather will end.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s. This afternoon we will have drier air and temperatures in the low 70s. The clouds are expected to linger around throughout the day and clear by later this evening. Tomorrow we are expecting scattered showers as the front is expected to stall out over the panhandle of Florida. Highs will eb slightly cooler this weekend in the low 60s.