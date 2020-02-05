WEATHER AWARE: The threat for a few strong storms continues tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We remain in a WEATHER AWARE state tonight on the Gulf Coast as we track a cold front. This will bring a chance of strong and severe storms to the region tonight through Thursday morning.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Thursday afternoon.

A few showers and storms will be possible this evening. These storms could become strong producing damaging winds, and possibly a brief tornado. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will stay warm thanks to a steady south wind. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.

The rain chance will increase after midnight as the cold front marches east. We anticipate a line of showers and storms to develop along the front. This will begin to move into the News 5 viewing area just prior to sunrise. Scattered storms will be like through mid-morning. Some of those storms could produce some high wind gusts. The heavy rain threat will continue through the day Thursday. Some areas could see up to 6 inches of rain though the end of the day Thursday. Temperatures will drop during the day as cooler air moves in. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the 50s.

Good news for the end of the week and weekend. Drier air will move in leading to more sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cool for Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.