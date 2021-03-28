Weather Aware Sunday: Line of thunderstorms and showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! A cold front will march into the region today. This will bring a chance for showers and storms. The region will need to be WEATHER AWARE, especially areas along and north or west of I-65.

As the front move through, a few storms may contain some brief damaging wind gusts. The storms should begin around 10 am and continue through 4 pm. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s ahead of the front. A north wind will allow some cooler air to move in through the late afternoon and evening.