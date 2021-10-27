WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are WEATHER AWARE this evening through Thursday morning as a strong cold front works its way through our area. Most are starting off calm this morning with no rain on the radar and temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. Throughout the day, clouds will be on the increase with highs reaching the upper 70’s.

By the time we get to the evening hours, we will start to see a line of showers and storms move through west to east. Most of our area is under a level 2 of 5 risk meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Those north of highway 84 are under a level 1 of 5 risk meaning isolated severe storms are possible. The main threat with this system will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes and heavy rain are also a possibility. There is not a guarantee for severe storms, but the ingredients are there. By the time we get to sunrise Thursday, the line of storms will be moving out leaving behind clearing skies, breezy conditions, and cooler air.

Thursday will be a transition day with clouds sticking around and cooler air starting to move in. For your Thursday through the weekend, we will see some more clearing but the gusty winds will stick around with gusts up to 30 mph possible through Thursday night. Halloween weekend brings highs in the 60’s and 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s.