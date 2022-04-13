Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY for the chance of strong to severe storms this evening, overnight and into Thursday morning.

SPC RISK: Level 2 of 5 (scattered severe storms possible) for counties NW of I-65 and level 1 of 5 (isolated severe storms possible) for those SE of I-65.

THREATS: The main threat is damaging winds but we cannot rule out a brief tornado or hail. Flash flooding is also a concern.

TIMING: We may see individual strong storms pop up ahead of the main line of storms this afternoon, but that messy line of storms will move into our NW counties around 6 pm and exit NW FL after sunrise.

MARINE: Small Craft Advisory in place for offshore waters through at least this afternoon. A high risk for rip currents is in place through the week.

WHAT TO DO: Have TWO ways to get warnings and have your safety plan ready to go if you need it!

After the severe weather threat ends Thursday morning, the front will stall to our south. This will keep the rain chances around through Easter weekend and into next week. Highs will stay in the 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.