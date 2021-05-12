Weather Aware: Strong Storms with Flooding Risk this Morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Weather Aware this morning as showers and storms are moving across the area this morning. The main concern will be the potential for flooding. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are likely as well. Be very careful on your commute this morning and remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

This round of showers and storms will steadily move east through the early morning. By mid-morning we could see a bit of a break in the rain, but we’ll keep the chance for scattered showers and storms in our area through the afternoon as a slow-moving front continues to keep our weather unsettled. The Flash Flood Watch for the majority of our area continues through 6 PM.

The front will continue to move offshore tonight into tomorrow morning. A few lingering showers will be possible through midday tomorrow. Through the afternoon a northerly wind will bring in drier and cooler air. We’ll only warm to the mid-70s tomorrow.

Friday through the weekend we’re back to sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and we’ll get some cool mornings in the 50s as well.