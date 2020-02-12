WEATHER AWARE: Strong Storms Possible Tonight, Near Record Warmth Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! Today’s headlines include a few passing showers and dense fog early this morning, near-record warmth this afternoon, and thunderstorms tonight.

This morning a warm front is lifting north across Mississippi and Alabama. This will only lead to more moisture and warmer temperatures. Out the door temperatures will range from the 50s inland to near 70 near the coast.

Highs will soar into the upper 70s to near 80. If we get some sunshine today, like yesterday in spots, we’ll see spots likely in the lower 80s. Rain won’t be widespread during the day, however, there will be spotty passing showers around. By tonight an approaching cold front will bring thunderstorms with a low risk for some severe weather. That will likely not affect the area until after 10 PM. As the front arrives, a broken line of showers and storms will move from west to east across the Gulf Coast. A few strong or severe storms will be possible, but the overall severe weather threat will decrease as we approach sunrise Thursday. Since this is moving in during the night time, have a way to be weather aware just in case.

Rain will linger through Thursday with drier air moving in for the end of the week. Friday is looking cool with sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 50s with lows falling into the 30s! There’s a chance a few spots on Saturday morning could be in the mid-30s and inland areas might drop close to freezing! Temperatures will rebound back into 60s Saturday afternoon and near 70 by Sunday. Rain chances will rise again for the back-half of the weekend into next week.