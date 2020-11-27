WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE this evening as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms moves in from the west. A few of these storms could be strong or briefly severe with the main threat being damaging winds, but a brief, isolated, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Some of our area could see heavy downpours as well. As the evening goes on, the severe weather threat will go down. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50’s inland and lower 60’s at the coast.

Tomorrow we could see some lingering showers with a 30% chance of rain, but no severe weather is expected. We could see some patchy fog in the morning. Highs tomorrow will reach near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday is our next WEATHER AWARE day as our whole area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat, but a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. After that system moves through we will be COLD next week and could see our first freeze of the season with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. Wind chills in the 20’s are possible as well.