WEATHER AWARE: Strong and severe storms possible today and tonight

It is a WEATHER AWARE DAY along the Gulf Coast today due to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms later tonight into tonight. This is due to an approaching front and low pressure. The morning brings scattered showers, but rain chances and thunderstorm chances rise this afternoon.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is level 1 of 5 (low-end risk), for our Alabama counties. Our Mississippi counties are included in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. The main hazard will be the potential for damaging wind gusts, but a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Severe weather isn’t likely, but it is possible so make sure you have a way to be aware and be notified just in case the weather gets rough in your neighborhood. The News 5 Free Weather App has a built-in radar and will give you alerts for severe weather at your location.

Today will also be considerably warmer than yesterday. Out the door, this morning will be in the 50s along and north of I-10, but it’s 60s close to the coast. A south wind, that may gust to as high as 25 mph, will continue to bring in warm and muggy air. Highs will reach the lower 70s in most spots, but middle 70s are possible.

Rain will linger overnight Thursday and through the day Friday. A few strong and possibly severe storms will be possible in the Florida Panhandle early Friday as the front moves east. By Friday afternoon most will be left with lingering rain and some slightly cooler temperatures. A stray shower may be possible late Friday night, but the weekend is looking dry. Clouds will clear out through the day Saturday thanks to a breezy north wind as a high pressure settles in. This will lead to a cool and sunny weekend. Highs will reach the upper 50s for the weekend with morning lows in the 30s by Sunday morning.

The start of the work-week will be sunny and seasonable. Our next chance for rain is Tuesday as we get a reinforcing shot of cooler air for mid to late week.