MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Enjoy a pleasant, breezy evening ahead. The weather looks to take a turn for Tuesday with another risk for strong and severe storms.

Breezy winds are expected through the evening and into the night. Clouds will increase through the night ahead of an approaching weather system for Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. A cold front will bring strong a sever4e storms to Louisiana and South Mississippi though the day Tuesday. Our risk for storms will begin around midday. Isolated, discrete storms that develop Tuesday afternoon will run the risk of becoming severe. This would include all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.

A line of storms will move through after 9pm. These storms will present a threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. The severe weather threat should end around 9 AM as the storms exit Northwest Florida.

We are in for a stunning stretch for the back half of the week. Highs will reach the lower 70s with morning lows in the 40s.