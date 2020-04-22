WEATHER AWARE: Stormy Thursday ahead, Severe weather is possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a few quiet weather days on the Gulf Coast, the region will need to be WEATHER AWARE with a chance of strong and severe storms coming Thursday.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight hours. A south and southeast wind will slowly pick up through the night. A warm front will lift north after midnight. Temperatures will stay elevated and humidity will increase. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s to around 70.

The chance of storms will increase after sunrise. Isolated storms will begin to develop around 8 am. The chance of showers and storms will increase through lunchtime. By the time we move into the early afternoon, the highest chance for showers and storms will shift east of I-65. Some of the storms that form during the day Thursday could be strong and severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The Gulf Coast can look forward to quiet weather pattern starting Friday. This will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and morning lows in the 50s and lower 60s.