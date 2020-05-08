WEATHER AWARE: Storms Move in This Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast and Happy Friday. Today’s forecast headlines include an approaching cold front today, showers and thunderstorms later in the day, then a gorgeous Mother’s Day weekend.

A cold front will approach the region from the north today. This will lead to increasing clouds through the day with shower and storms moving in after lunchtime. Be WEATHER AWARE as an isolated strong storm will be possible through the afternoon, but the overall severe weather threat will be low. If a storm were to become severe the main concern would be the potential of damaging straight-line winds. Storms should move east and wrap up before midnight.

Today begins on the cool side, but we’ll warm up quickly. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Winds will gradually pick up as the front approaches. By this afternoon winds could gust out of the south around 15-20 mph.

Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Morning lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. Extra clouds will linger Saturday keeping highs in the lower and middle 70s, but sunshine Sunday will allow temperatures climb just a bit higher closer to 80. Dry weather will continue into next week with slow warming back to seasonable levels.

At the beach today, the risk for rip currents will increase to high today. Red flags will likely be flying by the afternoon. For offshore, a small craft advisory will go into effect this afternoon and will last through tomorrow morning. South to southwest winds 15 to 25 knots Friday becoming northwest Friday night. Gusts up to 30 kts Friday night into Saturday morning. Seas building to 4 to 7 ft. Waves in bays and sounds building to 2 to 3 feet.