WEATHER AWARE: Storm chances increasing this weekend, Severe weather likely Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern has been quite nice on the Gulf Coast, but now we look toward an active weekend.

The area of high pressure that kept the region nice and quite is moving out and our next cold front is heading our way. Skies will become mostly cloudy through the evening and as we move into the overnight hours. Shower and storm chances will increase after 11 pm. A cluster of showers and storms will move through during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Temperatures will hold in the middle 60s.

A cold front will move into the region then stall out. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with some occasional showers. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. The front will begin to lift north as a warm front. Expect humidity to increase as we move through Saturday night and Sunday morning. A few storms will be possible early Sunday morning as the front races north.

The main severe weather event will unfold late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Areas of heavy rain and storms will form over Central Mississippi and Alabama. Isolated severe storms will be possible on the Gulf Coast after 3 PM. The highest severe weather threat will comove after 7 PM. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The threat will end by 2 AM Monday morning.