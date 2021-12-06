WEATHER AWARE: Some strong storms possible today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Today is a WEATHER AWARE day as a cold front approaches our area. We stay quiet to start, but starting around 10 AM, a line of showers and storms will trek through our neighborhood. Along this line, we will see thunderstorms, and out of the storms that do occur, one or two could have damaging wind gusts. The bulk of the rain looks to be out of here by late this afternoon or early this evening. Be sure you have multiple ways to get warnings!

Temperatures are starting out in the 60’s for most and many will get into the 70’s today. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 40’s and 50’s as cooler air ushers in.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more rain and storms as a warm front lifts through our area. There is no stated severe weather risk for these days as of now, but a couple of strong storms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be all over the place as these systems move through between 60 and 70 degrees.

Rain chances do lessen towards the end of the week, but they do stay around 20%-30%. Another more potent cold front will approach this weekend bringing the chance for rain and storms and much cooler air.