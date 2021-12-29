WEATHER AWARE: A few hit-or-miss strong storms possible today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting off with some showers moving across the News 5 neighborhood.

Throughout the day, we are WEATHER AWARE as storms that do occur today have the potential to be strong or severe. The entire News 5 neighborhood is under a level 1 of 5 risk meaning isolated severe storms are possible. There is some uncertainty about whether the storms will be able to form because we may not have one of our severe weather checklist items….lifting. If we do not have that boost that storms need to form, obviously we will not have severe weather or that threat will be lessened. If they do, they could be strong. The storms will also be scattered, so there is no specific time frame…Just throughout the day today into the evening. Highs today will be near 80 degrees for most.

Tomorrow will pretty much be a repeat of today. Looking ahead to Saturday, there is a more potent system that will move through the second half of your New Years Day into Sunday. This brings the risk for strong storms as well. After that moves out, sunshine returns next week with a MAJOR cooldown in store.