Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast! Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE day. See the breakdown below.

THIS MORNING: We are seeing some showers and a few rumbles of thunder near our coastline this morning and this will continue. We cannot rule out a couple of strong storms near the coast this morning with the possibility of some damaging winds and hail (even though the bulk of severe weather threat comes this evening and overnight). Temps are starting in the 50’s and 60’s.

THIS AFTERNOON: We may see a brief break in the storms from around 2 pm until around 4-5 pm. Highs will reach the mid-70’s for most.

THIS EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Starting around 5-6 PM, we are looking at a strong cold front approaching our area. This brings the chance for some strong to severe storms this evening through early tomorrow morning. Most of our area is under a level 2 of 5 risk with a NW sliver of our counties in a level 1 of 5. Damaging winds, hail and a couple of tornados are all possible.

SATURDAY: We clear out Saturday morning as MUCH colder air ushers in. Starting at midnight tonight through tomorrow evening, we have a WIND ADVISORY in place with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible. Even though temps will start in the 30’s for most, the wind will make it feel like the 20’s. Temps will have a hard time getting out of the 40’s with wind chills staying in the 30’s and 40’s.

SUNDAY: Our wind will start to die down Sunday, but actual temps will be colder starting in the 20’s for most. There is a FREEZE WATCH in place for late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Protect the 5 P’s….People, pets, plants, pipes, and practice fire safety. We do warm up in the afternoon to the upper 50’s.

NEXT WEEK: We bring back rain chances Tuesday as temps continue to warm into the 70’s.